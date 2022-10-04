Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Princess Charlene rare public presence is praised

Princess Charlene rare public presence is praised

Articles
Advertisement
Princess Charlene rare public presence is praised

Princess Charlene rare public presence is praised

Advertisement
  • The Monegasque queen has been out of the limelight for the last two years due to illness.
  • She paid tribute to Akris’ creative director with a charming Instagram post.

Princess Charlene has been praised for her gorgeous presence at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, which was a rare surprise.

Advertisement

As she sat in the front row of the AkrisSpring/Summer 2023 presentation, the Monegasque queen turned heads.

Due to sickness, the prince has been out of the limelight for the last two years.

Princess Charlene impressed spectators as she went down the venue in black pump heels and an Akris purse, dressed in an Akris-designed blue jacket with matching navy slacks.

The princess also paid tribute to Akris’ creative director with a charming Instagram post.

“Thank you Albert for a wonderful evening and congratulations on 100 years of perfection,” she wrote.

Advertisement
Fans flooded the comment section with sentiments of love for the royals in response to the snapshot.

“It’s great that Princess Charlene is back in full form on the big stage” while another fan said, “it’s good to see you out and about,” one fan wrote.

“You make these clothes shine!” a second remark was read, and then a third individual wrote, “Beautiful, elegant and gracious!”

Advertisement

Also Read

Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert troubled by ‘old curse’
Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert troubled by ‘old curse’

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco's union is allegedly plagued by...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jeff Beck dies at 78
Jeff Beck dies at 78
Netflix to start streaming SAG Awards from next year
Netflix to start streaming SAG Awards from next year
Sumbul Touqeer's uncle wants her to be careful from Tina Datta
Sumbul Touqeer's uncle wants her to be careful from Tina Datta
Isha Sesay opens up about having a baby and becoming a single mother at the age of 47
Isha Sesay opens up about having a baby and becoming a single mother at the age of 47
Meredith Grey Declares 'Change Is Good' as She Says Goodby to Seattle
Meredith Grey Declares 'Change Is Good' as She Says Goodby to Seattle
Saboor Aly shows off her ethereal charm in festive red clothes
Saboor Aly shows off her ethereal charm in festive red clothes
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story