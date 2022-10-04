Princess Charlene rare public presence is praised

The Monegasque queen has been out of the limelight for the last two years due to illness.

She paid tribute to Akris’ creative director with a charming Instagram post.

Princess Charlene has been praised for her gorgeous presence at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, which was a rare surprise.

As she sat in the front row of the AkrisSpring/Summer 2023 presentation, the Monegasque queen turned heads.

Princess Charlene impressed spectators as she went down the venue in black pump heels and an Akris purse, dressed in an Akris-designed blue jacket with matching navy slacks.

“Thank you Albert for a wonderful evening and congratulations on 100 years of perfection,” she wrote.

"It's great that Princess Charlene is back in full form on the big stage" while another fan said, "it's good to see you out and about," one fan wrote. "You make these clothes shine!" a second remark was read, and then a third individual wrote, "Beautiful, elegant and gracious!" Fans flooded the comment section with sentiments of love for the royals in response to the snapshot.