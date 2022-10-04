Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother have royal fans shocked

A never-before-seen photograph of Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother has gone viral.

Royal enthusiasts claim they see a striking resemblance between the two girls.

The photo was taken at Glamis Castle, the birthplace of Princess Margaret’s mother, Princess Margaret.

The recently published photograph of Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother as children has gone viral.

The striking family resemblance’ between the Queen Mother as a kid and her great-great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales, has astonished Royal Family enthusiasts.

The never-before-seen photograph of the late Queen Mother was released on social media on Monday from the archives of Glamis Castle, the Queen Mother’s childhood home and the birthplace of Princess Margaret.

The daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon married the Duke of York and became Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

When looking at photos of a young Lady Elizabeth we found a familial resemblance with her great-great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/LGUlWwuJUR Advertisement — Glamis Castle (@GlamisCastle) October 3, 2022

The portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, who died in 2002, released alongside the photo of Charlotte, 8, persuaded royal family admirers that the two share the “same smile.”

The caption said, “The youngest daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon married the Duke of York and went on to become Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.”

“When our castle archivist was looking at photographs of a young Lady Elizabeth below, we all agreed that there is a striking familial resemblance with her great-great granddaughter Princess Charlotte. Can you see the resemblance too?”

Fans were quick to concur that the two girls had “without a doubt” resemblance. Many of them claimed to have the “same smile” and described the likeness as “amazing.”

Princess Charlotte was last seen in public on September 19 during her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s, royal burial.

