Princess Diana’s friend calls season 5 of “The Crown” harsh

The fifth season of the popular Netflix show The Crown has been criticized again for how it shows Princess Diana’s last years before she died in a car crash in Paris.

A close friend of the late Princess of Wales called the show “cruel, sadistic, and wicked” for the way it showed Diana’s sad last moments.

Simone Simmons, a close friend of Diana’s, talked to The sources and criticized the most recent season of The Crown. “These are cruel, sadistic and wicked people to recreate these moments. They are the lowest of the low.”

The fifth season of the royal drama will start on November 9 on Netflix. It will include haunting scenes of Diana getting into a limousine just before the terrible accident that killed her in 1997 in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.

“They are rewriting history as they go along and that’s what makes me very angry,” Simmons kept going. She also didn’t like the show. “disgusting and sick” and asked if they were “setting out” to hurt Princes William and Harry’s feelings.

“It’s forcing them to relive the pain, agony, and psychological torment they suffered when their mother died,” she said.

In season five of The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana, and Dominic West will play the new King Charles.