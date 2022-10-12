Princess Eugenie celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with ‘My Jack’

Princess Eugenie wins hearts with new announcement
Princess Eugenie will use her Instagram account to connect her fans with...
The 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth shared a sweet tribute to her husband Jack Brooksbank on social media on their fourth wedding anniversary on Wednesday.
“Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting.” Eugenie wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple kissing on their royal wedding day.
Photographer Alex Bramall captured the shot of the newlyweds cuddling up in the Scottish State Coach, a horse-drawn carriage, while they were being led around Windsor after their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. In contrast to Princess Eugenie, who shone in her emerald tiara and long-sleeved wedding gown, Jack looked smart in a traditional morning suit.
