Princess Eugenie displays her fashion sense at art fair in Paris

Princess Eugenie at the art fair in Paris – Daily Mail

Princess visited an art fair in Paris wearing a tweed outfit.

Princess Eugenie displayed her fashion expertise by donning gorgeous tweed costumes during her Wednesday visit at an art fair in Paris.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson posed for photographs at the art fair while looking absolutely lovely.

