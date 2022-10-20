Princess Eugenie displays her fashion sense at art fair in Paris

Princess Eugenie shares unseen pics with Jack Brooksbank on fourth anniversary
Princess Eugenie displayed her fashion expertise by donning gorgeous tweed costumes during her Wednesday visit at an art fair in Paris.
The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson posed for photographs at the art fair while looking absolutely lovely.
The 32-year-old stunned spectators in a black-and-white ensemble with a sleeveless cardigan. She added gold buttons to the fashionable dress. She added black tights to the outfit to give it a hint of fall.
Eugenie added some gold jewellery to boost her appearance,. She wore her hair in an elegant updo with a few strands framing her face, and she chose for minimum makeup.
