Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to Princess Eugenie on wedding
Sarah Ferguson shared a slideshow of photos from Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks'...
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.
Eugenie celebrated their wedding anniversary by posting loved-up photographs with her hubby on Instagram.
On her wedding anniversary, she also offered a meaningful message.
Eugenie added a romantic tone by saying, “Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting..” followed by a slew of love emojis.
Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married on October 12, 2018, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
The couple has a kid named August.
Royal enthusiasts also used the occasion to convey their good wishes to the pair.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.