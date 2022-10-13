Advertisement
Princess Eugenie shares unseen pics with Jack Brooksbank on fourth anniversary

Articles
  • Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married on October 12, 2018.
  • They tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor four years ago.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Eugenie celebrated their wedding anniversary by posting loved-up photographs with her hubby on Instagram.

On her wedding anniversary, she also offered a meaningful message.

Eugenie added a romantic tone by saying, “Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting..” followed by a slew of love emojis.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married on October 12, 2018, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The couple has a kid named August.

Royal enthusiasts also used the occasion to convey their good wishes to the pair.

