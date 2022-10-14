Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with henna-covered hands

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with henna-covered hands

Articles
Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with henna-covered hands
  • Priyanka Chopra gets henna with Nick Jonas NJ on it.
  • Nick Jonas is “NJ” in Priyanka Chopra’s “Henna”
  • With their adorable family photos, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have won the hearts of countless people.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wed in December 2018 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

The actress celebrated Karwa Chauth earlier today in Los Angeles alongside her spouse Nick and daughter Malti Marie.

She posted a photo of her henna, which has Nick Jonas’s name etched on it, to her Instagram story while also sporting a traditional Indian Chooda and a crimson sari.

Dropped the image and added a red heart emoji along with the message, “Happy karwachauth to everyone celebrating @nickjonas,” She hasn’t yet shown off her Karwa Chauth outfit.

On Karwa Chauth, Priyanka displays her henna-covered hand with the initials of Nick Jonas.

Priyanka will co-star in Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

She also has a lot of intriguing projects coming out soon. She will next appear in the web series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video.

Priyanka Chopra greets Katrina Kaif her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal
Priyanka Chopra greets Katrina Kaif her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal

The couple wed in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort...

