With their adorable family photos, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have won the hearts of countless people.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wed in December 2018 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

The actress celebrated Karwa Chauth earlier today in Los Angeles alongside her spouse Nick and daughter Malti Marie.

She posted a photo of her henna, which has Nick Jonas’s name etched on it, to her Instagram story while also sporting a traditional Indian Chooda and a crimson sari.

Dropped the image and added a red heart emoji along with the message, “Happy karwachauth to everyone celebrating @nickjonas,” She hasn’t yet shown off her Karwa Chauth outfit.

Priyanka will co-star in Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

She also has a lot of intriguing projects coming out soon. She will next appear in the web series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video.

