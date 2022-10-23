Priyanka Chopra cries after NYC declares Diwali as public holiday

Priyanka Chopra posted an Instagram video of Diwali in New York.

She said she was “weeping tears of joy” with her daughter Malti Marie.

PC will star in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

After New York City declared Diwali a public holiday in 2023, social media star Priyanka Chopra nearly cried. She posted an Instagram video of Mayor Eric Adams and New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar. Priyanka stated she was “weeping tears of joy” with her daughter Malti Marie.

The actress reposted a video on her Instagram story, “Today I’m proud to say our time has come, The time has come to recognize over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights.”

Adams added, “We are going to encourage children to learn about what is Diwali. We’re going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the Festival of Lights, and how do you turn a light on within yourself.”

Priyanka shared the video and wrote, “After all these years! My teenage self living in Queens is crying tears of joy. #representationmatters.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas had a surrogate daughter this year. They keep posting cute Malti Marie photos. The pair hasn’t shown her face yet. Priyanka took her child to New York. The mother-daughter pair enjoyed the scenery.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

After avoiding Hindi films, PC will star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. They delayed filming this year for many reasons. Fans are eager to see this incredible trio on television. She also has It’s All Coming Back To Me and Citadel.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra dances with her friend in pics from wedding party Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra attended a friend's wedding in Texas....