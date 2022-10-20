Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra dances with her friend in pics from wedding party

  • Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra attended a friend’s wedding in Texas.
  • Connie Cheng, the bride, has posted several additional images of her wedding party.
  • Priyanka and Connie can be seen walking hand in hand in one of the pictures as they leave a room.
Recently, singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra attended a friend’s wedding in Texas. Connie Cheng, the bride, has posted several additional images of her wedding party. Connie shared a series of images on Instagram that also included Priyanka.

Priyanka and Connie can be seen walking hand in hand in one of the pictures as they leave a room. Connie grinned at the camera while Priyanka cast an off-camera glance. Another image shows Priyanka dancing with Connie as Nick Jonas watched from a distance. In the picture, Connie grinned and Priyanka giggled while holding a lightsaber. Nick had a drink in his hand and regarded them.

Nick wore a grey suit, while Priyanka dressed in a red gown and heels. Connie was wearing silver clothing. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Celebrating with champagne in champagne. #CHENGINGTOPOWELL.”

Nick and Priyanka shared pictures from the wedding on Instagram, earlier this month. Nick posted the pictures and wrote, “Congrats to Connie and Jesse on a beautiful wedding! Thank you for letting us be a part of your day.”

Priyanka also posted several photos with Nick, the newlywed, and their friends. The actor captioned the post, “To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all! #chengingtopowell.”

Priyanka will appear in It’s All Coming Back To Me for viewers. She will also appear in the Russo Brothers’ television show Citadel. It will be available on Prime Video’s OTT. Patrick Morgan is helming the next science fiction drama series, which also features Richard Madden and Priyanka. She also has Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s Jee Le Zaraa by Farhan Akhtar.

