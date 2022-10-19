Priyanka Chopra discusses kid’s struggle in Kenya

Priyanka Chopra shared a video of herself visiting an outreach site in Kenya.

The actress is currently in an African country as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

She wrote, ‘It may not look like much but the Nangolekuruk Village outreach site is at the frontline’.

Priyanka Chopra posted a video of herself from a village outreach camp in Kenya that was trying to save the lives of children and the people who cared for them. The actor is in the African country right now, and he has asked people all over the world to help UNICEF fight the hunger crisis in Kenya. In her most recent video, the UNICEF goodwill ambassador talked about how children were cared for in a place with no health facilities.

She wrote, “It may not look like much but the Nangolekuruk Village outreach site is at the frontline of saving lives of young children and thier caregivers in this region.”

“From early detection of Severe Acute Malnutrition, treating life threatening diseases like malaria and cholera, counselling mothers about nutrition, and providing the Water and Hygiene kits, this outpost is implementing the key lifesaving initiatives in an area that is severely lacking any kind of health facility.”

“So many more are needed because of how effective they are. I will share with you in my new post the danger of not addressing these issues early. More than just saving lives, they give the child a chance to grow, and to develop physically to their full potential. You can help now. Click the link my bio.”

