Priyanka Chopra drops a heartfelt message for Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal ahead of their wedding

It’s no secret that Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dated for a long time. Now, the lovely couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level and soon start a new part of their lives. A well-known Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra, sent a heartfelt message to the soon-to-be-married couple before their wedding.

Priyanka Chopra was born in India, but she has made a name for herself not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. She has been in many Bollywood movies, including Bajirao Mastani, Kaminey, Anjaana Anjaani, Humraaz, and Fashion, to name a few. On the other hand, she has worked in Hollywood movies like Baywatch, The White Tiger, and The Matrix Resurrections, to name a few.

For those who don’t know, Priyanka Chopra has more than 82.6 million followers on Instagram, making her the most-followed Indian actress there. Priyanka wished the couple well on Instagram today and wrote, “Many, many congratulations, @richachadha and @alifazal9!” I wrote, “Here’s to a lifetime of happiness and love,” and added a heart emoji.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will till a knot on October 4 in the national capital. On Sunday, the couple dropped pictures from their mehendi ceremony by sharing them on their social media handles. We wish the couple all the best in their journey ahead.

