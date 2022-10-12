Priyanka Chopra exudes desi glam in yellow sari and bangles

Priyanka Chopra displayed her inherent charm in her latest snap.

The diva’s gorgeous drape featured a sleeveless blouse and silver sequin accents.

The traditional outfit that Priyanka is wearing is perfect for impending celebrations.

Through Daphne Clarance Priyanka Chopra has impressed fashion experts with her ever changing sense of style. Priyanka loves bright colours, and she explores with them in her outfit, showcasing them whether she’s tearing through the streets of New York City or shining on the red carpet.

In preparation for the approaching celebrations, Priyanka, who resides in Los Angeles, lately turned on her desi attitude. The actress wore a vivid drape with delicate silver details and a sleeveless top in the same hue.

Priyanka chose a matching set of bangles and an ornate choker necklace to keep her ensemble stylish and carefree. Adding a black small purse to her traditional attire gave her some elegance. Priyanka finished the look with red bindi, blonde hair with blonde streaks, and slightly tousled hair.

“Sari sari nights,” Priyanka captioned an Instagram post showing off her traditional attire.

Priyanka recently dressed to the nines in a seductive red gown while she and husband Nick Jonas attended a wedding in Los Angeles. Priyanka added some shine with scarlet lips, strong eyes, and several shimmers. Her dress had a gorgeous plunging neckline and body-flattering silhouette.

She wrote in the caption, “To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it.”

Priyanka will appear in the next movie It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and others.

