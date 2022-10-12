Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas share lovely moments at their friends' wedding

Fans have always enjoyed seeing cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on social media. Nickyanka fans also talk about some of their shenanigans on their fan pages. Recently, they gave their fans a treat by sharing some funny stories from a wedding they went to in Texas. Not only that, but they also sent the newlyweds heartfelt messages on their social media accounts.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a bunch of photos on Instagram with her husband Nick Jonas, her friends, and the newlyweds. The actress was seen in a strapless red dress, and she also posted a few selfies of herself in the outfit. The actress wrote in a post about the wedding and a wish for the couple’s future, “To see the beautiful coming together of two wonderful people always gets to me. Your love, Connie and Jesse, is so beautiful. May your life always be full of joy and happiness. We’re glad you asked us to be a part of it. Also, @italouwho and @cavanaughjames, damn! I missed all of you! #chengingtopowell ”

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, posted some of the same pictures from the Dallas wedding on Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations to Connie and Jesse on a beautiful wedding! We’re glad that you let us be a part of your day. Fans of the couple couldn’t stop gushing about how cute they were together. One of them left a comment on a photo of them that said, “Cuties!!!??? Looking hot NP!????????”. Still another said, “We love you both very much. Our lives are so lucky to have you in them. Thank you for helping us celebrate love and life.” Many of them also sent the couple heart emojis to show how much they loved them.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is getting ready for the Amazon Prime space sci-fi series Citadel. Along with Jee Le Zara, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, the actress will also be in movies made in the United States.

