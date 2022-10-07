Priyanka Chopra praises Hillary Clinton

Priyanka Chopra is a well-known actress around the world who has worked in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra is a well-known actress around the world who has worked in both Bollywood and Hollywood. She has been in some of the most popular movies, like Agneepath, Krrish 3, Don 2, Baywatch, Mary Kom, The Sky Is Pink, and more. Her show Quantico, which ran for 3 seasons, was seen by a lot of people on satellite and digital TV. The actress got married to Nick Jonas, and they had a daughter named Malti Marie through a surrogate. She is the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF right now. Priyanka posted a throwback photo on Instagram and wrote a bunch of nice things about Hillary Clinton.

Priyanka Chopra just attended a Hillary Clinton lecture. She posted Hillary photos to Instagram. Hillary looked lovely in her finely made shrug and golden turtle-neck body-con dress in “Don.” Priyanka uploaded photos of herself with Hillary Clinton on Instagram “HRC, thanks for a fun evening! Remember #HillaryClinton’s Women’s Leadership Forum lecture. She’s pushed to boost the number of women in powerful positions.” According to Priyanka, Hillary wants more women in every area.

Farhan Akhtar’s drama Jee Le Zaraa was to be Priyanka Chopra’s comeback film. The film has been delayed. Priyanka will next appear in It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan. April 2023 is the release date.

