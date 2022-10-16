Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra supports Malala Yousafzai as she criticizes Hasan Minhaj

Priyanka Chopra supports Malala Yousafzai as she criticizes Hasan Minhaj

  • Priyanka Chopra shared screenshot that shows she doesn’t follow Hasan.
  • Malala recently stopped following Hasan on Instagram too.

Priyanka Chopra took a dig at Hasan Minhaj? The actor from “The Citadel” shared a screenshot on her Instagram stories that showed she doesn’t follow Hasan on Instagram, while he does.

Advertisement

She also supported Malala Yousafzai by saying, “Same girl, same @malala.” Looks like he prefers petty over funny.” In her story, she also tagged Nick Jonas and Hasan Minhaj.

Priyanka Chopra takes a dig at Hasan Minhaj as she calls him 'petty'

It looks like Malala recently stopped following Hasan on Instagram. This happened after the American comedian, actor, and political commentator said that even though she follows him on the app, he doesn’t follow her.

A few hours back, Malala also took to her Instagram stories and shared a reel by Hasan Minhaj. In the video, he can be seen saying, “All right, sh*t’s gotten out of hand. On October 4th I made a joke about Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don’t follow her back. Then on October 5th, she retaliated. She puts up an Instagram story that says ‘Should I unfollow Hasan Minhaj? 39% of her voters said ‘Who is this man?’ 38% of them said ‘Yes.’ Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I’m sorry Malala. Follow me back. I don’t know if I will follow you though. I am that petty.” Sharing this clip, Malala wrote, “thanks to everyone who sent me this video because I no longer follow this man.”

Malala Yousafzai says she unfollowed Hasan Minhaj on Instagram

