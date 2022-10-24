Advertisement
Protesters smash cake on King Charles face

Protesters smash cake on King Charles face

Protesters smash cake on King Charles face

King Charles III

On Monday, October 24, climate activists from the group Just Stop Oil smashed cake on a wax figure of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds.

Reports say that two activists walked up to the stage where the monarch’s statue is mounted, took off their black shirts to show shirts that said “Just Stop Oil,” and smashed chocolate cake on the face of the waxwork of King Charles.

The two protesters then repeated what King Charles said about climate change in New Zealand in 2019.

“For the past, what, 40 to 50 years, I have been driven by an overwhelming desire not to be confronted by my grandchildren – or yours… – demanding to know why I didn’t do anything to prevent them being bequeathed a poisoned and destroyed planet,” Charles had said.

