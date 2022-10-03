Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Psychological Horror ‘Smile’ tops the North American box office
Psychological Horror ‘Smile’ tops the North American box office

Psychological Horror ‘Smile’ tops the North American box office

Articles
Advertisement
Psychological Horror ‘Smile’ tops the North American box office

Psychological Horror ‘Smile’ tops the North American box office

Advertisement
  • Paramount’s “Smile” topped the North American box office with an estimated $22 million in weekend ticket sales.
  • Another film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” placed second for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
  • In third place was Sony’s history-inspired “The Woman King,” at $7 million.
Advertisement

Los Angeles Exhibitor Relations, a market observer, claimed Sunday that the new psychological horror picture “Smile” had Paramount executives beaming as it topped the North American box office with an estimated $22 million in weekend ticket sales.

The film tells the horrific story of a therapist (Sosie Bacon, daughter of actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick), whose grasp on reality starts to wane after she sees a stunning and horrifying event involving a patient.

Advertisement

“This is an excellent opening, the kind that launches a new horror series,” said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. Such horror films, he noted, tend to have low budgets but loyal audiences — two things studios love.

Indeed, another psychological horror film, Warner Bros.´ “Don´t Worry Darling,” placed second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, pulling in $7.3 million.

With Olivia Wilde acting and directing a cast that includes Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and pop icon Harry Styles, the film was last weekend´s Number One.

In third, also down one spot, was Sony´s history-inspired “The Woman King,” at $7 million. Oscar winner Viola Davis stars as the leader of an all-female army of African warriors.

Advertisement

Fourth place went to Universal´s new release “Bros,” at $4.8 million. Gross said reviews for the movie — a rare romantic comedy from a major Hollywood studio — were “outstanding” thanks to its “knowing and relatable” humor. Billy Eichner co-wrote and stars in the film.

And in fifth was the re-release of 20th Century´s 2009 blockbuster “Avatar,” at $4.7 million. The studio is hoping the original will help build interest in a high-budget ($250 million) sequel due in December, “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“Ponniyin Selvan: Part One” ($4.1 million)

“Barbarian” ($2.8 million)

“Bullet Train” ($1.4 million)

Advertisement

“DC League of Super-Pets” ($1.3 million)

“Top Gun: Maverick” ($1.2 million). (AFP)

Also Read

Selena Gomez to produce a psychological horror-thriller ‘Dollhouse’
Selena Gomez to produce a psychological horror-thriller ‘Dollhouse’

US popular singer Selena Gomez likely to star in a horror movie...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Drama Tere bin actor Wahaj Ali with wife and children
Drama Tere bin actor Wahaj Ali with wife and children
Jonathan Majors rules the quantum realm trailer
Jonathan Majors rules the quantum realm trailer
Kelly Rizzo remembers husband Bob Saget 1 year after he died
Kelly Rizzo remembers husband Bob Saget 1 year after he died
Miley Cyrus shares a new song teaser 'Flowers'
Miley Cyrus shares a new song teaser 'Flowers'
Rubina Ashraf Interacts With Her House Staff
Rubina Ashraf Interacts With Her House Staff
Fatima Effendi looks pretty in new alluring photos
Fatima Effendi looks pretty in new alluring photos
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story