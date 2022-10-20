Advertisement
Pushpa The Rule beats Pathaan and Tiger 3 on list of most-awaited
  • The upcoming year will be significant for Hindi film, as several high-profile, high-budget productions are planned.
  • Fans and industry insiders alike have high expectations and are looking forward to these movies “reviving” Bollywood.
  • But according to recent research, a movie from the South may currently be the most eagerly anticipated “Hindi” film.
The upcoming year will be significant for Hindi film, as several high-profile, high-budget productions are planned. Fans and industry insiders alike have high expectations and are looking forward to these movies “reviving” Bollywood. But according to recent research, a movie from the South may currently be the most eagerly anticipated “Hindi” film, surpassing those starring stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. According to the report, Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is currently the most eagerly anticipated Hindi movie.

Pushpa: The Rule, the 2021 blockbuster sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, will debut early in 2019. It will star Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna. Hindi and other south Asian languages will also be released alongside the Telugu version. The Hindi-dubbed version of the first instalment had been a great hit, earning more than 100 crore all by itself. Because of this, interest in the sequel is also great.

According to a recent Ormax Media report, Pushpa 2 is the most eagerly anticipated Hindi movie. Only movies that are coming out after December 2022 and whose trailer has not yet been released have been taken into account, according to the report. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s eagerly anticipated comeback film Pathaan, which is currently in second place, has been defeated by Pushpa 2, despite not being a native Hindi film. Tiger 3, a spy thriller starring Salman Khan, is in third place. The remaining two 2023 films starring Shah Rukh, Jawan and Dunki, complete the top five.

Many fans said the list was a testament to Allu Arjun’s pan-India stardom. “Beating the mighty Khans, this shows what a star Allu Arjun is pan-India now,” read a comment. Others, mostly Shah Rukh fans, were a little sceptical about the list. “Every day Pathaan has been tredning on Twitter and they say Pushpa 2 is more awaited,” tweeted a fan.

With a muhurat shot taken last month, Pushpa 2 has started filming. Although a release date has not yet been confirmed, the main cast will return in the Sukumar directorial. Fans have been promised that it will be “bigger and better” by the creators.
On January 25, 2023, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and others will appear in Pathaan. The next year’s Diwali is when Tiger 3, which also features Katrina Kaif and reportedly features a cameo by Shah Rukh, would be released.

 

