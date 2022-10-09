Queen Camilla ‘tried hard’ to please Meghan Markle in “awful royal trials”

Camilla reportedly worked hard to win over and placate Meghan Markle.

She worked really hard to please Meghan, just like she had done with Katherine.

Meghan wasn’t particularly interested, but Katherine was appreciative.

Advertisement

During Meghan Markle’s tenure in the Firm, Queen Camilla reportedly worked “extremely hard” to win over and placate the actress.

This assertion was made in a column by royal author Angela Levin.

She began by adding, “She worked really hard to please Meghan, just like she had done with Katherine.”

“She tried to warn them where the gaps could be and the protocols that sound ludicrous but they need to follow because she had such a difficult time when she joined the Royal Family,” the author explains.

She continued, “It was to offer children an awareness of a completely different life, before adding, ” Meghan wasn’t particularly interested, but Katherine was quite appreciative.

Also Read King Charles, Queen Camilla attend church services at Balmoral The monarch and his wife Camilla arrived at Crathie Kirk, close to...

Advertisement