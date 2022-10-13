An expert says that Queen Consort Camilla wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to go to King Charles’s coronation in May 2019.

Camilla hopes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will come to King Charles’s coronation.

She said that their presence could help heal the Royal Family’s problems.

Nicholl said: “There is still that issue of the familial rift, that rupture at the heart of the House of Windsor, and of course, a lot of people are wondering if Harry and Megan and their family will come over for the coronation and whether that will finally signal some thawing of the rift that people had hoped might have taken place over the Queen’s funeral.”

The royal expert added that Camilla is “very keen” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the event.

