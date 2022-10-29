Queen Camilla returned from India to the UK to a surprising shock.

Birds wrecked the British Airways aircraft from India to London on Friday, where the Queen Consort may have been.

Twitter photographs show a large damage on the plane’s nose.

The wife of King Charles was staying at a holistic health centre near Bangalore, where she and some friends got some wellness therapy. At Soukya, which is run by Dr. Isaac Mathai, you can try meditation, homoeopathy, yoga, therapy, and Ayurveda, an ancient traditional system of medicine. The residential medical institute calls itself the world’s first integrative health destination. According to its website, it focuses on “healing, prevention, and rejuvenation.”

Camilla has been there many times over the years, sometimes on her way with King Charles to a trip abroad. Camilla planned for Charles to go to Soukya with her on his 71st birthday, which was three years ago. On the site, there is a picture of the royal couple with their friend, the actress Emma Thompson.

Camilla has had a busy two months since she became Queen Consort on Sept. 8, when Charles, 73, became King after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

They led the royal family, the UK, and the Commonwealth in mourning, which ended on September 19 with the Queen’s funeral. After that, the royal family went into mourning for another week. King Charles and Queen Camilla spent most of that time in Scotland.

