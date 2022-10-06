Queen ‘shrieked with laughter’ when heard the ‘quiet salty’ joke

The source said the Queen asked Vice Admiral Sir Donald Gosling to repeat his whole joke.

HM was furious – and berated poor Mulley for ruining the joke.

She laughed at the punchline about the horse winning against stiff competition.

Advertisement

A royal source recently remembered Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to a provocative joke.

According to reports, a source said the Queen asked Vice Admiral Sir Donald Gosling to repeat his whole joke.

“HM would relish seeing Don because she would know he always had a fresh supply of jokes, but his sense of humour was pretty salty,” the person remembered.

“Don was in full flow telling her his latest joke – involving a horse trainer giving Viagra to a runner in the 2.30 at Newton Abbott.

“The Minister put up his hand and stopped Don, obviously thinking the Queen shouldn’t be exposed to such ribaldry.

“HM was furious – and berated poor Mulley for ruining the joke,” the informant said.

Advertisement

“She made Don tell the whole joke all over again, and shrieked with laughter at the punchline, which was about the horse winning against stiff competition or something like that.”

Also Read Charles and Camilla perform first joint duty since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral The royal couple made their first combined public appearance since September 19....