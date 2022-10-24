Queen’s dresser missed Meghan’s fitting, creating “dissent in ranks”

Angela Kelly, the Queen’s dresser, declined to attend Meghan Markle’s tiara fitting.

Angela Kelly, the dresser for Queen Elizabeth II, reportedly declined to attend Meghan Markle’s tiara fitting.

According to rumors, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requested a fitting for their wedding, and Meghan insisted on wearing a certain tiara.

The tiara-accessible dresser, however, declined to come since she was out of town.

Source recently disclosed to Jo Elvin on Palace Confidential that because Meghan’s hairstylist was in town—I believe he was based in Paris—she needed a fitting.

The issue, according to source, was that Angela Kelly, who served as the Queen’s dresser and did a lot more besides, wasn’t present and effectively controlled access to the tiara.

He continued “Meghan was demanding, Meghan and Harry were demanding, that [they] have a fitting today.” “Angela Kelly said ‘sorry, I’m not available’, [and] that caused a certain amount of dissent in the ranks.”

Richard Eden also shared his thoughts on the situation, saying: “There was one tiara that, I think, Meghan had expressed an interest in wearing.”

“Then it was pointed out that there were Russian connections, which were all a bit awkward.”

“Then it was decided that she wouldn’t wear that one.”, he continued.

