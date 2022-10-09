Advertisement
Edition: English
R Madhavan best wishes sister on 50th birthday

R Madhavan best wishes sister on 50th birthday

  • R Madhavan wished his sister Devika her 50th birthday.
  • Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Madhavan penned a long note.
  • Madhavan captioned the post, “Wishing a Happy 50th Birthday”.
On his sister Devika’s 50th birthday, actor R Madhavan sent her a secret photo. On Sunday, Madhavan wrote a lengthy post on Instagram praising Devika as “one of the most kind caring and loveliest people.” Devika, Madhavan, and his wife Sarita Birje were all smiling and posing for the camera in the photo. Devika and Sarita posed behind Madhavan as he took the selfie.

Sharing the photo, Madhavan captioned the post, “Wishing a Happy 50th Birthday to one of the most generous caring and nicest souls I have ever known. Someone who works tirelessly for everybody else without expecting a whisper of gratitude.”

“It’s been such a privilege being your brother for 50 years and I pray for 50 more for the sake of everybody else in this family. Devika you are an inspiration and even though I may not show or say it enough, you’ve always been one. Love you Tangachhi. (red heart, thumbs up and hug emojis) Happy Birthday again.”

 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

R Madhavan’s reply after a troll threatened to unfollow him for Ranveer Singh photo wins hearts
R Madhavan’s reply after a troll threatened to unfollow him for Ranveer Singh photo wins hearts

R Madhavan, an actor-turned-director who most recently received praise for his work...

 

