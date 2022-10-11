Rabeeca Khan strikes a cool bridal poses

Rebeeca Khan is a hugely popular TikTok celebrity in Pakistan.

Young and adorable, Rebeeca Khan is a hugely popular TikTok celebrity in Pakistan. She has amassed a significant amount of fame and success in a very short amount of time. Her Tik-Tok account has more than 7.5 million followers, while her Instagram account has more than 4.1 million Instagram followers.

Rebeeca Khan has a significant fan following on social media. Rabeeca, who is also a well-known celebrity in Pakistan due to the fact that her father is the well-known Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan, is her mother.

Rabeeca got all dolled up and posed recently for the Lahore-based Aliya Taniya salon in a bridal dress that was a gorgeous shade of red. The young actress tweeted both her professional photographs from a session that were stunning and quite hip, as well as her own selfies.

She rode a motorcycle while modelling for an incredibly stunning photoshoot that was held there. In her customary bridal attire of crimson, Rabeeca exuded an air of sophistication in addition to her undeniable beauty.

Take a look at the photographs below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

