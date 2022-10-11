Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rabeeca Khan strikes a cool bridal poses

Rabeeca Khan strikes a cool bridal poses

Articles
Advertisement
Rabeeca Khan strikes a cool bridal poses

Rabeeca Khan strikes a cool bridal poses

Advertisement
  • Rebeeca Khan is a hugely popular TikTok celebrity in Pakistan.
  • Her Tik-Tok account has more than 7.5 million followers, while her Instagram account has over 4.1 million.
  • She recently posed for a photo shoot at an Aliya Taniya salon in a stunning red bridal dress.
Advertisement

Young and adorable, Rebeeca Khan is a hugely popular TikTok celebrity in Pakistan. She has amassed a significant amount of fame and success in a very short amount of time. Her Tik-Tok account has more than 7.5 million followers, while her Instagram account has more than 4.1 million Instagram followers.

Rebeeca Khan has a significant fan following on social media. Rabeeca, who is also a well-known celebrity in Pakistan due to the fact that her father is the well-known Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan, is her mother.

Rabeeca got all dolled up and posed recently for the Lahore-based Aliya Taniya salon in a bridal dress that was a gorgeous shade of red. The young actress tweeted both her professional photographs from a session that were stunning and quite hip, as well as her own selfies.

She rode a motorcycle while modelling for an incredibly stunning photoshoot that was held there. In her customary bridal attire of crimson, Rabeeca exuded an air of sophistication in addition to her undeniable beauty.

Take a look at the photographs below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

Also Read

Rabeeca Khan’s lavish birthday pictures goes viral 
Rabeeca Khan’s lavish birthday pictures goes viral 

Rabeeca Khan is a famous TikToker, YouTube, and Social Media Star. She...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Onir finally claims that he doesn't like Besharam Rang
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations start at home
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding preparations start at home
King Charles is preparing to use his axe in response to Harry's accusations
King Charles is preparing to use his axe in response to Harry's accusations
Shaan Shahid's Daughter Bahishtt's wedding dance
Shaan Shahid's Daughter Bahishtt's wedding dance
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story