Rabi Pirzada reveals she can control wild animals

Rabi Pirzada said she has special powers that help her calm wild animals.

She has a “gift” that lets her calm down any wild animal.

Rabi Pirzada, who used to be a singer, is said to have said that she has special powers that help her calm wild animals.

Advertisement

She said this amazing thing on Mohsin Bhatti’s G Kay Sang talk show on GNN Entertainment.

The religious figure who used to be a pop singer said she has a special connection with wild animals and told the host to call her if he ever saw a wild animal.

Rabi Pirzada told the story of how she wanted to threaten India’s Prime Minister Modi with a picture of herself with her pet snakes at the GNN studio in 2019. The former singer wanted to bring her pet lion with her, but she casually said that her lion would have eaten the production crew.

The self-proclaimed “Snake Queen” says that she has a “gift” that lets her calm down any wild animal, whether it’s a snake, crocodile, lion, or wolf.

She said, “If God has given me this power, I should use it for good.”

Advertisement

The former pop singer has always loved animals a lot. She was known for keeping snakes and a lion at her house, but the Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department had filed a case against her, which she says has now been dropped.

Also Read Rabi Pirzada slams transgender bill’s supporters Pakistan is in the middle of a huge political change and a...