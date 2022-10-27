Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Gorgeous Daughter Maheen’s Pictures

Mariyam Nafees posted a video of locals laying rosepetals outside Arshad Sharif’s house.

The actress was overjoyed to see locals honouring the TV news anchor in such a dignified manner.

She joined the millions of people mourning Sharif’s untimely and mysterious death.

Advertisement

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a phenomenally talented classical singer who hails from Pakistan. The singer has garnered a lot of love and respect all over the world. Because of his one-of-a-kind melodies and indelible songs, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan enjoys an enormous amount of popularity.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a devoted husband and the proud father of two adorable children. His daughter, the well-known makeup artist and social media influencer Maheen Khan, is named after him. She frequently publishes her adorable photographs taken in some of the world’s most breathtaking settings. Maheen Khan looks like her parents. She also acknowledges that she inherited her attractive features from both of her parents.

A few days ago, pictures of Maheen Khan with her father began to circulate on various social media platforms. Look at some pictures of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan with his daughter Maheen Khan, who is a well-known makeup artist, and then look at some pictures of Maheen Khan on her own.

Advertisement

Also Read Iman Ali gets criticism for wearing a skimpy dress Iman Ali, a Pakistani actor and model, is stunning both on and...