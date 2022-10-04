Advertisement
Edition: English
Rahul Roy is ‘glad’ Kartik Aaryan has been cast for Aashiqui 3

Rahul Roy is ‘glad’ Kartik Aaryan has been cast for Aashiqui 3

  • Since it was announced, everyone has been watching Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3.
  • The plan is for Anurag Basu to direct it.
  • This was the official announcement.
Since it was announced, everyone has been watching Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3. The plan is for Anurag Basu to direct it. In September of this year, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a picture with Anurag, Pritam, Bhushan Kumar, and Mukesh Bhatt. This was the official announcement. In the caption, he wrote “Team “A,” and then an emoticon of a heart. It is said that T-Series and Vishesh Films will pay for it, but the actress who will play the female lead has not been named yet.

Rahul Roy, who created Aashiqui with Anu Aggarwal in 1990, is “pleased” that Kartik would be in Aashiqui 3. “Young actor Kartik is excellent. He chooses great films. I haven’t spoken to him yet but plan to soon.” Since this movie is for young folks, he feels Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’s Kartik would be a good match. Rahul stated, “The box office statistics are also in Kartik’s favour, therefore I wish him the best.”

Rahul is ‘overjoyed’ that Aashiqui is a cult favourite, but he says it can’t be duplicated or recreated. “I have no doubt that today’s presentation will be unique and entertaining,” he said. Rahul stated masterpieces shouldn’t be recreated, but if the directors/makers are considering it, keep Aashiqui’s soul intact. Junoon actor: “Kartik will have a lot to live up to.”

Mohit Suri relaunched Aashiqui with Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in 2013.












