Raj Kundra washes daughter Samisha’s feet

Shilpa Shetty is one of the actresses who gets the most love on social media. Fans love seeing the photos and videos she posts on her account, but they also like seeing her cute daughter, who is often in them. As of today, the eighth day of the nine-day Navratri festival, a tradition called Kanchika Puja involves worshipping young girls. Shilpa, who is very spiritual, posted a cute video of her husband, Raj Kundra, washing Samisha’s feet on Instagram.

In the video that Shilpa Shetty posted, her daughter Samisha is wearing a light green lehenga choli and looking very cute. Raj Kundra is washing the little girl’s feet while she sits on a stool. Samisha, who is holding her glasses, tries to put them on in a cute way. She puts it on wrong at first, but then she takes it off and puts it on right. Shilpa posted this video and wrote, “Kanchika Puja with my in-house Mahagauri (don’t miss the sunglasses). Here’s wishing my Instagram family and all the little Lakshmis a very Happy Ashtami.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa was last seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Middle Class Abbayi, Nikamma, which also starred Abhimanyu Dassani. With Indian Police Force, Shilpa will make her first appearance on the web platform with this show. Amazon Prime will show all eight episodes of the web series.

