Rajat Barmecha say International film festivals help you get noticed

Radhika Madan talks about “Kacchey Limbu’s premiere” at TIFF
Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha, and Ayush Mehra, the star cast of the...
This year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) saw the global premiere of actor Rajat Barmecha film Kacchey Limbu. And the actor acknowledges that attending these events can help one become more skilled at their craft.
The actor continues, “Your view on life and films changes, and then we grow as an artist. For instance, I met the director of La La Land at TIFF this year, and that experience and conversation will stay with me forever. The chances of meeting these people are less back at home. International film fest helps you meet people who are at the top of the game and learn from them.”
The actor claims that it doesn’t matter how excellent or horrible the movie is, but rather that people are aware of it. “If you don’t know about the film, there is no point of a film being good or bad. Platforms like Cannes or Tiff give smaller films, filmmakers and producers the push to go the extra mile for their film to be seen. I don’t know who many fests help in pushing your career, but at some point it does because it definitely helps you as an artist,” he says.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.