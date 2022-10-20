Rajat Barmecha say International film festivals help you get noticed

This year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) saw the global premiere of actor Rajat Barmecha film Kacchey Limbu.

This year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) saw the global premiere of actor Rajat Barmecha film Kacchey Limbu. And the actor acknowledges that attending these events can help one become more skilled at their craft.

“Attending international fests and meeting talent from all over the world, I don’t know what and how much influence it has on people or as an artiste. But it is a very positive experience where we are exposed to art from all over the world, and learn more about the culture, cinema from different parts of the world,” Barmecha says.

The actor continues, “Your view on life and films changes, and then we grow as an artist. For instance, I met the director of La La Land at TIFF this year, and that experience and conversation will stay with me forever. The chances of meeting these people are less back at home. International film fest helps you meet people who are at the top of the game and learn from them.”

Opening up about how the film’s fate changes after getting the international platform, he says, “For a film like Kacchey Limbu, it changes everything. The hero is Shah Rukh Khan, so it can’t get that much attention as compared to what a big film might get. A platform like TIFF takes it to the next level where the world is suddenly talking about you. The same happened with Udaan, it wouldn’t be what it is today if it didn’t go to the Cannes. Once it went to the film fest, people got to know about it.”

The actor claims that it doesn’t matter how excellent or horrible the movie is, but rather that people are aware of it. “If you don’t know about the film, there is no point of a film being good or bad. Platforms like Cannes or Tiff give smaller films, filmmakers and producers the push to go the extra mile for their film to be seen. I don’t know who many fests help in pushing your career, but at some point it does because it definitely helps you as an artist,” he says.