Rajev Paul clarifies he’s not married after sharing wedding pics

  • After his Instagram post from Friday night garnered a lot of attention, Rajev Paul has confirmed that he has not wed.
  • Rajev had posted a picture of himself wearing a groom’s outfit and holding a girl in bridal wear.
  • It appeared like Rajev had gotten married a second time due to his caption and the congrats comments on the post.
After his Instagram post from Friday night garnered a lot of attention, Rajev Paul has confirmed that he has not wed. Rajev had posted a picture of himself wearing a groom’s outfit and holding a girl in bridal wear. It appeared like Rajev had gotten married a second time due to his caption and the congrats comments on the post.

He has since claimed that this is not the case in a subsequent post. With all the uncertainty his message had generated, he was rather amused. “Combination of bad internet and low battery after a fun post results in a post going viral. Fact. All the family members of my show SSK2 are actually getting re-married. Including my character GiriRaj Oswal. That’s exactly what I said. Once bitten twice shy. All are getting married Happiness for all,” he wrote, talking about his daily soap Sasural Simar Ka 2.

He added, “But I appreciate all the love that I accidentally received from my friends from the media and the industry, actually congratulating me for my supposed marriage. Thank you so much… Magar why are you all so keen to get me married.. Khush rehne do na yaar (Let me stay happy). Happiness for all nevertheless.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rajev Paul (@rajevpaul)

Earlier in his first post, Rajev wrote, “They say once bitten twice shy…But still.. It’s worth a try…Once again…all the vows…the rituals…Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai… Well…now it’s time.. Happiness for all.”

Rajev previously wed actor Delnaaz Irani. The couple separated in 2012 after 14 years of marriage. They also made an appearance on Bigg Boss in 2013. Delnaaz recently disclosed that she and her lover DJ Percy Karkaria have exchanged promise rings. They do not have any plans to wed.

 

