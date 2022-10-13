Rakhi Sawant opposes Sajid Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 publicity stunt

Advertisement
  • Rakhi Sawant has come out in support of MeToo accused,
  • Rakhi said, “I think he is no longer guilty as he already spent four years.”
  • Rakhi surfaced online in which she warned people that Sajid Khan will commit suicide
Filmmaker Sajid Khan is asking people to spare the life of a MeToo accuser, and Rakhi Sawant has come out in his defense. In a number of videos, Rakhi threatened viewers that Sajid Khan would kill himself if they continued to harbor their animosity. Even though Sajid is not connected to Rakhi, Rakhi broke down in tears as she said that she still cares about him out of compassion. Rakhi referred to the criticisms of Sajid appearing on Bigg Boss 16 as “publicity stunts” while she was speaking about them. Outside the airport, Rakhi spoke with the media.

In a video on Instagram, Rakhi said, “Frankly speaking, Sajid Khan has received the punishment in the last four years of his life. Why did nobody raise their voices then? Bigg Boss mein woh gaya, Bigg Boss mein woh highlight horahe hai isliye log behti Ganga mein haath dhona chahte hai (He went to Bigg Boss and is getting highlighted so people are taking advantage of the opportunity). I won’t say if he is guilty or innocent, I don’t know. For four years he didn’t work.”

“I think he is no longer guilty as he already spent four years without working, I think people are after him, after he went to Bigg Boss, for publicity stunt. Shame on them. When he is trying to start afresh, people should let him do that.”

