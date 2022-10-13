Rakul Preet Singh DISMISSES her marriage reports

Rakul Preet Singh criticised the industry’s boycotting mindset.

Rakul Preet Singh criticised the industry’s boycotting mindset. She’ll be in “Thank God” starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, and Adipurush almost embraced this tradition. Rakul Preet thought it was necessary to explore this trend before the premiere of Thank God on October 14.

Rakul Preet Singh on boycotts

Rakul Preet told the Indian Express on Wednesday that she opposes this culture since it hinders employment.

“Boycott anything that damages a certain sector of society, but don’t start that dialogue too soon since it affects the entire filmmaking process, not just the actors.”

Which connections Singh has

“Jackky Bhagnani has collaborated with Rakul. Nothing is fixed in stone about being married. She’ll tell folks after she gets married. I’d know if that happened. Everyone marries. Jackky is one of India’s greatest movie producers and has tremendous project ideas. They’re both busy. Each has different objectives.”

Rakul Preet Singh spoke out after fresh facts and rumours. She tweeted: “Sure, @AmanPreetOffl Also, be quiet, buddy. My life is so boring.” He attached an article saying they’d shortly marry.

😂 @AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro .. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life .. https://t.co/ZSZgNjW2BW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 12, 2022

While she denied the rumors, it’s apparent that the love between the two is not over. Jackky wished Rakul on Instagram two days ago. Happy birthday, my darling! I’m very proud of you for being the best daughter, sister, friend, and partner. You inspire me daily and tell me to keep dreaming because the universe will fulfil them. I’ll tell you the rest in person, @rakulpreet.

