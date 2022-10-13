Rakul Preet Singh on boycott trends

Rakul Preet Singh criticised the industry’s boycotting mindset.

She’ll be in “Thank God” starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, and Adipurush almost embraced this tradition.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh criticised the industry’s boycotting mindset. She’ll be in “Thank God” starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, and Adipurush almost embraced this tradition. Rakul Preet thought it was necessary to explore this trend before the premiere of Thank God on October 14.

Rakul Preet Singh on boycotts

Rakul Preet told the Indian Express on Wednesday that she opposes this culture since it hinders employment.

“Boycott anything that damages a certain sector of society, but don’t start that dialogue too soon since it affects the entire filmmaking process, not just the actors.”

Rakul Preet added, “If you don’t go see a movie, it affects the whole process of making movies. The industry and the number of movies being made are both hurt. So, a chain is being followed. Less people have jobs. When the government is working hard to improve the economy, we shouldn’t be pushing for these things.

Rakul Preet Singh claims Bollywood movies are underperforming.



Advertisement

Runway 34’s actress also discussed why Bollywood movies aren’t performing as well as before the epidemic.

Rakul Preet said, “We’ve had it difficult.” People have no life goals. We were fortunate in the last two years since we had houses and food, but others struggled. They may not go to the movies as often. They must plan. If a har hafte film comes out, har hafte won’t pay, right? If a new movie comes out every week, people can’t attend every week.