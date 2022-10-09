Rakul Preet Singh on Doctor G with Ayushmann

Rakul Preet Singh has worked with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn to name a few.

She was interviewed ahead of the release of Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah.

The social drama was released on October 14, 2022. Rakul will also star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God following Doctor G.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh is a talented Indian actress who has worked in multiple industries. She’s worked with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, to mention a few. Rakul has had three movie releases so far in 2022, including Runway 34, Attack, and Cuttputlli. She has a few more films set to premiere this year, including Doctor G on October 14, Thank God on October 25, and Chhatriwali, which has not yet been scheduled. Pinkvilla interviewed Rakul Preet Singh ahead of Doctor G.

Rakul Preet Singh was asked about her career trajectory and how she obtains parental consent for movies. She was asked about her experience working on Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah.

Rakul said she enjoyed working with Ayushmann Khurrana on Doctor G “We had a lot of fun while shooting and because the film is entertaining, there is a lot of behind the scenes entertainment that happens. Me and Ayushmann would crack a lot of Punjabi jokes. Both of us are Punjabi and we know the original Punjabi that other people don’t understand. We would bond over food, Chandigarh conversations, and we had a blast shooting for Doctor G.”

She added it was a thrill to see Ayushmann and Shefali Shah perform on set, making for a terrific shooting experience.

Bollywood’s Doctor G is a unique film. Ayushmann Khurrana plays a medical student dragged into gynaecology. The social drama releases on October 14, 2022. Rakul will star in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn following Doctor G.

Also Read Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer track is a soulful melody The song Haaniya Ve from the movie Thank God, which stars Sidharth...