Rakul Preet Singh reveals how her parents reacted to her movies

On October 11, Rakul Preet Singh turned a year older.

The actress has been in show business for more than a decade and has been in a number of movies in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, among others.

She is now working on Doctor G, Chhatriwali, and Thank God.

Just in the last few months, she has put out a number of albums, such as Attack: Part 1, Runway 34, and Cuttputtli. She is now working on Doctor G, Chhatriwali, and Thank God. Doctor G, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, is about the social taboos that come with being a male gynaecologist in India. In Chhatriwali, Rakul Preet will play a woman who tests condoms. Both topics are very different, and the goal is to get rid of the stigma around them. Rakul told Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview how her parents felt about both of these movies.

Rakul disputed her parents’ reluctance when she told them about Doctor G and Chhatriwali. “No,” she replied. Never. My parents are supportive, right? Even Doctor G…it what’s about? Male gynaecologist. Some of the best gynaecologists in the country are men, which is sad. Why is a reproductive organ treated differently than the heart, brain, or other organs? Doctors treat patients. “Why does it matter if the doctor is male or female?”

Rakul continued, “My folks thought that was a good idea.” Now my folks can watch anything… The girl works in a condom factory in Chhatriwali. New subjects, yet family-friendly movies. Family movies. They’re all family-friendly. They’re not sleazy. There’s no uncomfortable situation or speech. That’s the beauty of making a film for a broad audience.

Both Doctor G and Chhatriwali want to start a conversation. The response to these films will be closely watched because it will show whether or not people are willing to go out of their way to watch movies about social issues. On October 14, you can go to a theatre near you to see Doctor G.

