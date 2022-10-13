Rakul Preet Singh, one of Tollywood’s top actresses, has gone MIA.

She’s busy in Bollywood and hasn’t done many Telugu films.

Rakul Preet Singh explained on social media why she’s no longer shooting Telugu films.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh, one of Tollywood’s top actresses, has gone MIA. She’s busy in Bollywood and hasn’t done many Telugu films. Rakul Preet Singh explained on social media why she’s no longer shooting Telugu films.

Rakul Preet Singh told Instagram followers why she doesn’t make Telugu movies. A person questioned the actress in a video message why she’s not filming a Telugu film “Many of you inquired why I haven’t made a Telugu feature. Eventually. I adore my Telugu fans and often claim I’m who I am because of Telugu cinema. So 2019?”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh debuted in Telugu with Keratam in 2011 and quickly became bankable. Venkatadri Express (2013), Loukyam (2014), Pandaga Chesko (2015), Sarrainodu (2016), Dhruva (2016), Rarandoi Veduka Chudham (2017), Spyder were among her Telugu and Tamil hits.

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in 2020’s Check and 2021’s Kondapolam. She then appeared in Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. Unknown whether she’s still in the film. Her movie role is unknown. After two years for different reasons, filming started recently. Kamal Haasan is presently filming the first schedule. Kajal Aggarwal is also in the film; she’s learning to ride and will shortly join the set.

Rakul Preet Singh is also filming Ayalan with Sivakarthikeyan. The film was shot in 2021, however it hasn’t been released. AR Rahman wrote the music for R. Ravikumar’s Ayalaan.

Also Read Rakul Preet Singh DISMISSES her marriage reports Rakul Preet Singh criticised the industry's boycotting mindset. She'll be in "Thank...