Rakul Preet Singh says ‘bakwas’ to Bhagnani’s wedding rumours

Days after responding to a news article about her reported impending nuptials to Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh joined him on Wednesday for a Diwali celebration in Mumbai. The actor responded to rumours that they were getting married as they posed for photos with Jackky. Rakul and Jackky were spotted leaving the star-studded Diwali celebration that Ramesh Taurani was throwing together together.

At the Diwali party, Jackky wore a blue ethnic dress, while Rakul chose a yellow saree with a golden blouse. Jackky Bhagnani turned aside after taking pictures with Rakul so that the actor could take some alone. But before he could do so, the gathered photographers requested him to continue posing with Rakul, with one photographer leaving others in splits by saying, “Sabko pata chal gaya hai (everyone knows now).” Rakul responded to him, and said, “Kya? Sab bakwas (What? It is all rubbish).” Rakul and Jackky smiled as they continued to pose for photos together.

Earlier this year, Jackky and Rakul made their relationship official. They recently gathered with their friends in London to celebrate the actor’s birthday. Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul’s co-stars from a forthcoming movie, also joined them. Along with them, Malaika Arora was spotted out having fun. Rakul, who last appeared in the October 14 film Doctor G, recently addressed rumours that she would marry Jackky in 2023.

Rakul questioned why she had no knowledge of her own life and shared news that stated her brother had confirmed she would get married in 2023. She tagged her brother Aman Preet, who is also an actor, and tweeted, “@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro (you did not even inform me, brother)… it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life.”

Talking about her relationship with Jackky, Rakul said in a recent interview, “Both I and Jackky have this opinion that you should give respect to your partner. We are so busy in our ways that we don’t discuss work. When it comes to certain things I want to discuss, I do otherwise we give each other that respect of being in a relationship. And then security stems in.”

Next in the movie Thank God will be Rakul. Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are also featured. She also has a number of other movies in development, including Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.