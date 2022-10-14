Rakul Preet Singh says ‘competition motivates her to improve’

Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in the movie Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra.

She recently appeared in an interview with Indian media.

She was recently launched in theatres for Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Rangam Sharma.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh claims that her current rivalries in the film industry inspire her and improve her performance.

She said in her interview: “Competition should help us do better and that’s how I look at it. When my contemporaries do well, it motivates me. I remember when I saw Mimi, I sent a voice note to Kriti because I felt a message won’t do justice.”

“I sent a voice note with all the emotions pouring out because it pushes you to do better. When Alia Bhatt does some great work, it pushes you. It’s only helpful for us to learn from it and move ahead.”

Rakul remarked: “Competition is never with another person. At least I come from that school of thought that your competition is with yourself. And you are your biggest competitor. My growth as an actor from one film to the other, is what I aim to achieve.”

“I want people to see a difference in everything that I do. I want to do it myself. I am a self-made girl and it’s been 8-9 years that I have been in the industry. And I feel if I operated like that, there was competition in Telugu, there was competition in Tamil- you’ll die, added Runway 34 actress.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet's Doctor G were both recently launched in theatres.

