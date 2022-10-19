Advertisement
Ram Charan enjoys Japan trip with Upasana Kamineni and friends

Ram Charan enjoys Japan trip with Upasana Kamineni and friends

Articles
Ram Charan enjoys Japan trip with Upasana Kamineni and friends

Ram Charan enjoys Japan trip with Upasana Kamineni and friends

  • Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are in Japan to promote RRR.
  • A cute photo of the Acharya actor eating local food with his wife and pals has surfaced on social media.
  • The film stars Kiara Advani as the main, as Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra, among others.
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are in Japan to promote RRR, as we previously reported. A cute photo of the Acharya actor eating local food with his wife and pals has surfaced on social media. The star’s wife posted the photo, showing the couple enjoying Japan. Ram Charan’s green T-shirt and cool shades were attractive as usual.

Ram Charan left for Japan yesterday from Hyderabad airport. Upasana Kamineni and their pet Rhyme accompanied him. The actor looked sharp with a grey denim jacket, olive t-shirt, and grey pants. He wore a cap and sunglasses off-duty.

Take a look at the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

Ram will head S Shankar’s RC15. According to rumours, Acharya will play two roles in his next. His looks will be student and police officer. The film stars Kiara Advani as the main, as Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra, among others. Karthik Subbaraju wrote the narrative and S Thaman composed the songs for Sri Venkateswara Creations, which was funded by Dil Raju and Sirish.

He’ll also star in Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s RC16. The actors and crew of UV Creations’ NVR Cinema-produced film remain unknown.

