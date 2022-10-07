Ram Charan’s 30-crore luxurious bungalow

Our favourite celebrities are known to live in style, and Ram Charan is no exception.

Our favourite celebrities are known to live in style, and Ram Charan is no exception. He owns some high-end items that the average person could never buy. The RRR actor likes to live like a king. He has a private jet, a penthouse in Mumbai, and a collection of cars that will blow your mind. His luxurious Hyderabad bungalow in Jubilee Hills, one of the most expensive parts of the city, is another important thing he owns.

Ram Charan has spent around 30 crores on his modern paradise, which has a hint of heritage.

25,000 square feet The bungalow is spread across 25,000 square feet. Advertisement Chessboard flooring It further has black and white flooring, giving a chessboard look. As it is a Hyderabad house, there are Nizami motifs around the house. A big amount of space They also have a big area outside of the house where they like to have big parties every once in a while. Through their social media posts, Ram Charan and his girlfriend, Upasana, keep giving us sneak peeks into their luxurious home.