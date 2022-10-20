Ram Setu song Jai Shree Ram merges religion and science

In the new song from Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar portrays a guy on a mission as he travels to deserts, climbs mountains, rides in helicopters, and even ventures underwater to look for answers.

In the new song from Ram Setu that was released on Thursday, Akshay Kumar portrays a guy on a mission as he travels to deserts, climbs mountains, rides in helicopters, and even ventures underwater to look for answers. The catchy song, Jai Shree Ram, depicts Akshay, who portrays an archaeologist in the film, travelling to several locales both alone and with his crew in an effort to find and save Ram Setu. The song’s video also stars Akshay, Nushratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nassar, and Satya Dev.

Akshay can be seen inside a lab in some sequences, scuba diving in others, and even operating inside a submarine. He comes across a massive idol in what appears to be a cave in one scene. As “Ram, Ram, Ram…” played in the background, Akshay Kumar inspected the ruins of what appeared to be a bridge while submerged and appeared shocked. Vikram Montrose wrote the music and sang Jai Shree Ram, with words written by Shekhar Astitwa.

Abhishek Sharma is the director of Ram Setu, which he also co-produced with Lyca Productions, Abundantia Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video, and Cape of Good Films. The movie has been in the works for a while; it was filmed close to Ooty, Daman & Diu, and Mumbai. On October 25, it is expected to be released in theatres.

The Ram Setu bridge’s reference in the Hindu epic Ramayana served as the source of inspiration for Ram Setu. Between Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka, and Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, there is a group of limestone shoals known as Ram Sethu. According to the Ramayana, Lord Ram and his army constructed the bridge to get to Lanka and rescue his wife Sita, who had been abducted by Lanka’s King Ravana.