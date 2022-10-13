Ranbir Kapoor poses with a chimpanzee in new PICS

Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most famous actors.

Both Ranbir’s personal and professional lives have been in the news lately.

Ranbir has had two movies come out this year after not having any for almost four years.

Ranbir Kapoor new?

New Ranbir Kapoor photographs surfaced online today. In photographs, the Brahmastra actor wears an olive-green shirt, jeans, and shoes. Books and bouquets around him as he sat on a chair. Ranbir smiled and pointed to a monkey in one photo.

Several of the actor’s fan groups posted the photographs, which baffled and intrigued Internet users. They wondered what the actor was up to.

Ranbir will soon become a father. He married Alia Bhatt earlier this year, so they will soon become parents. The couple recently had a baby shower for their soon-to-be-born, which was attended by close friends and family. Reports say that after filming Animal, Ranbir will also take a break to focus more on his personal life.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

After Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Ranbir has a lot of exciting projects coming up in the acting world. Ranbir will next be seen with Shraddha Kapoor in a movie by Luv Ranjan that doesn’t have a name yet. He will also be in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, which is a movie by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

