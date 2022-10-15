Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor stars with Ananya Panday star in a romantic ad

Ranbir Kapoor stars with Ananya Panday star in a romantic ad

Articles
Advertisement
Ranbir Kapoor stars with Ananya Panday star in a romantic ad

Ranbir Kapoor stars with Ananya Panday star in a romantic ad

Advertisement
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday are shown together for the first time, and the audience doesn’t appear to be too fond of their pairing.
  • In the sweet advertisement, Ranbir and Ananya are depicted as a couple who are engaged but only in their minds.
  • Throughout the video, they look at each other with love and affection while exchanging flirtatious looks.
Advertisement

In a recent advertisement, Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday are shown together for the first time, and the audience doesn’t appear to be too fond of their pairing. In the sweet advertisement, Ranbir and Ananya are depicted as a couple who are engaged but only in their minds.

Also Read

Shaheen Bhatt is ‘excited’ to meet Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s baby
Shaheen Bhatt is ‘excited’ to meet Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s baby

They announced their pregnancy two months after their wedding. Alia is the...

The latest advertisement for an ethnic clothing line features Ananya debating whether or not she and the subject would make a good match given their disparate fashion preferences. In his own head, Ranbir keeps telling her about all the different adjustments they can make and solutions they can come up with along the way. Throughout the video, they look at each other with love and affection while exchanging flirtatious looks.

Given the significant age difference, the video was also posted on Reddit, where several people criticised it for being too unpleasant to watch. Ananya is only 23, but Ranbir is 40. I was expecting for a twist the entire time I watched the advertisement to expose their relationship as something other than love. Another Reddit user pleaded with the filmmakers to avoid pairing them up in a film. One person said, “I can’t get over the obvious age difference between them,” while another added, “I know! What made them consent to this? She resembles his little sister. If they had to have these two, they could have chosen that plot.

Some were a little more grateful. A YouTube comment said, “Amazing chemistry, a wonderful surprise, never envisaged them together as a pair, good work.” Another said, “Nice concept, superb acting.”

Also Read

Ranbir Kapoor poses with a chimpanzee in new PICS
Ranbir Kapoor poses with a chimpanzee in new PICS

Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most famous actors. Both Ranbir's personal...


Advertisement
Ananya Panday and Ranbir Kapoor have never collaborated previously, and no projects are currently planned. A romance drama starring Shraddha Kapoor and the action thriller Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, are among Ranbir’s upcoming projects. Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor will also appear in the movie.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, is a project that Ananya is working on. She and Ayushmann Khurrana are in Dream Girl 2.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hania Aamir and sister set sibling goals in latest clicks
Hania Aamir and sister set sibling goals in latest clicks
Zhalay Sarhadi stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
Zhalay Sarhadi stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Yasir Nawaz shows off his love for Nida Yasir
Yasir Nawaz shows off his love for Nida Yasir
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story