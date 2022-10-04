Randeep Hooda begins filming for SwatantryaVeer Savarkar

The Highway actor will portray Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s biography SwatantraVeer Savarkar.

Do Lafzon Ki Kahani actor has begun filming his next movie.

Randeep recently said he shed 18 kg for the part.

Advertisement

Randeep Hooda, one of the industry’s top actors, always impresses. The Highway actor will portray Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s biography SwatantraVeer Savarkar. Randeep directs. Now, the Do Lafzon Ki Kahani actor has begun filming his next movie.

Randeep captioned it: “This is important. History! @anandpandit & @officialsandipssingh’s #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar. The film will debut on Veer Savarkar’s 140th birthday, May 26, 2023.” SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is co-written by Utkarsh Naithani and Hooda. Randeep recently said he shed 18 kg for the part.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Advertisement

Randeep showed the first look of his upcoming movie, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, in May of this year, on the 139th anniversary of the birth of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep shared the first look with the caption, “This is a salute to one of the tallest unheralded heroes of India’s fight for freedom and self-actualization. I hope I can fill the big shoes of a real revolutionary and tell his real story, which has been hidden for so long. “Happy #VeerSavarkarJayanti to everyone!” It was once said that Mahesh Manjrekar would direct the movie.

Also Read ‘Pain Is Turning Into Art’ Says Randeep Hooda Post Knee Surgery Randeep Hooda is one of the most underrated, yet hardworking actors in...