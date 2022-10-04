Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Randeep Hooda begins filming for SwatantryaVeer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda begins filming for SwatantryaVeer Savarkar

Articles
Advertisement
Randeep Hooda begins filming for SwatantryaVeer Savarkar
Advertisement
  • The Highway actor will portray Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s biography SwatantraVeer Savarkar.
  • Do Lafzon Ki Kahani actor has begun filming his next movie.
  • Randeep recently said he shed 18 kg for the part.
Advertisement

Randeep Hooda, one of the industry’s top actors, always impresses. The Highway actor will portray Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s biography SwatantraVeer Savarkar. Randeep directs. Now, the Do Lafzon Ki Kahani actor has begun filming his next movie.

Randeep captioned it: “This is important. History! @anandpandit & @officialsandipssingh’s #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar. The film will debut on Veer Savarkar’s 140th birthday, May 26, 2023.” SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is co-written by Utkarsh Naithani and Hooda. Randeep recently said he shed 18 kg for the part.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Advertisement

Randeep showed the first look of his upcoming movie, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, in May of this year, on the 139th anniversary of the birth of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep shared the first look with the caption, “This is a salute to one of the tallest unheralded heroes of India’s fight for freedom and self-actualization. I hope I can fill the big shoes of a real revolutionary and tell his real story, which has been hidden for so long. “Happy #VeerSavarkarJayanti to everyone!” It was once said that Mahesh Manjrekar would direct the movie.

Also Read

‘Pain Is Turning Into Art’ Says Randeep Hooda Post Knee Surgery
‘Pain Is Turning Into Art’ Says Randeep Hooda Post Knee Surgery

Randeep Hooda is one of the most underrated, yet hardworking actors in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry claims royal family is to blame for Meghan's pain
Prince Harry claims royal family is to blame for Meghan's pain
Throwback: TikTok star Alizeh Shah’s dance video goes viral
Throwback: TikTok star Alizeh Shah’s dance video goes viral
Harry and Meghan may 'retreat from spotlight for rest of year'
Harry and Meghan may 'retreat from spotlight for rest of year'
Prince Harry shifts racism statements against royal family
Prince Harry shifts racism statements against royal family
Andy Cohen reacts to Lisa Rinna exit from Real Housewives
Andy Cohen reacts to Lisa Rinna exit from Real Housewives
Relationship history for Serene Russell and Brandon Jones
Relationship history for Serene Russell and Brandon Jones
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story