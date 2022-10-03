Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rani Mukerji gets glammed up for Ashtami festivities

Rani Mukerji gets glammed up for Ashtami festivities

Articles
Advertisement
Rani Mukerji gets glammed up for Ashtami festivities

Rani Mukerji gets glammed up for Ashtami festivities

Advertisement
  • Rani Mukerji has been seen having a good time at the Durga Puja celebrations, which are still going on.
  • Rani Mukerji was seen on Monday in Juhu, Mumbai, celebrating the 75th Durga Puja with her family.
  • She looked beautiful in a white sheer sari, and her glamorous makeup and hairstyle stood out.
Advertisement

Rani Mukerji has been seen having a good time at the Durga Puja celebrations, which are still going on. In Mumbai, the actor not only goes to puja pandals, but she also wears her best clothes. Rani Mukerji was seen on Monday in Juhu, Mumbai, celebrating the 75th Durga Puja with her family. She looked beautiful in a white sheer sari, and her glamorous makeup and hairstyle stood out.

Also Read

Rani Mukerji becomes a writer
Rani Mukerji becomes a writer

We have been captivated by Rani Mukerji for more than two decades....

On Monday, a picture was taken of Rani inside the puja pandal. She was standing in front of a beautiful statue of Goddess Durga. She wore red stones set in pearls to make a statement. Rani topped off her holiday look with a bold red lip and a bun in her hair. Later, the actor was seen with his cousin, who is also an actor, and other family members at Ashtami celebrations in Mumbai. Ayan Mukerji, who makes movies and is their cousin, was also seen at the puja pandal with them.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Advertisement

On Sunday, Rani posed with The Kapil Sharma Show actor and comedian Sumona Chakravarti. When they met, Rani was wearing a green and purple saree to the Saptami celebrations in a pandal. She was also seen at the pandal talking to other people. A fan wrote in the comments section of a paparazzo video, in response to Rani’s appearance, “After so long, she went to Durga puja.” Another person said, “Nice and bright.”

Also Read

Rani Mukerji poses with new Simran and Raj of Broadway
Rani Mukerji poses with new Simran and Raj of Broadway

Shoba Narayan and Austin Colby, who will be seen as Simran and...

Rani will next be seen in the movie Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway, which will come out soon. People say that it is based on a true story about children and human rights. The actor is said to have finished making the movie in Estonia and parts of India. It is backed by Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios, which are owned by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Rani’s last movie was Bunty Aur Babli 2, which came out in 2021. Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh were also in the movie.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alishbah Anjum sets internet on fire with latest video
Alishbah Anjum sets internet on fire with latest video
Hania Aamir looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Hania Aamir looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Ayesha Omar shares alluring pictures from Beirut
Ayesha Omar shares alluring pictures from Beirut
Amna Ilyas looks pretty in new alluring photos
Amna Ilyas looks pretty in new alluring photos
Zhalay Sarhadi shares her captivating pictures her fans
Zhalay Sarhadi shares her captivating pictures her fans
Sarah Khan flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Sarah Khan flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story