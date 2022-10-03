Rani Mukerji gets glammed up for Ashtami festivities

Rani Mukerji has been seen having a good time at the Durga Puja celebrations, which are still going on.

Rani Mukerji was seen on Monday in Juhu, Mumbai, celebrating the 75th Durga Puja with her family.

She looked beautiful in a white sheer sari, and her glamorous makeup and hairstyle stood out.

Advertisement

Rani Mukerji has been seen having a good time at the Durga Puja celebrations, which are still going on. In Mumbai, the actor not only goes to puja pandals, but she also wears her best clothes. Rani Mukerji was seen on Monday in Juhu, Mumbai, celebrating the 75th Durga Puja with her family. She looked beautiful in a white sheer sari, and her glamorous makeup and hairstyle stood out.

Also Read Rani Mukerji becomes a writer We have been captivated by Rani Mukerji for more than two decades....

On Monday, a picture was taken of Rani inside the puja pandal. She was standing in front of a beautiful statue of Goddess Durga. She wore red stones set in pearls to make a statement. Rani topped off her holiday look with a bold red lip and a bun in her hair. Later, the actor was seen with his cousin, who is also an actor, and other family members at Ashtami celebrations in Mumbai. Ayan Mukerji, who makes movies and is their cousin, was also seen at the puja pandal with them.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) Advertisement

On Sunday, Rani posed with The Kapil Sharma Show actor and comedian Sumona Chakravarti. When they met, Rani was wearing a green and purple saree to the Saptami celebrations in a pandal. She was also seen at the pandal talking to other people. A fan wrote in the comments section of a paparazzo video, in response to Rani’s appearance, “After so long, she went to Durga puja.” Another person said, “Nice and bright.”

Also Read Rani Mukerji poses with new Simran and Raj of Broadway Shoba Narayan and Austin Colby, who will be seen as Simran and...

Rani will next be seen in the movie Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway, which will come out soon. People say that it is based on a true story about children and human rights. The actor is said to have finished making the movie in Estonia and parts of India. It is backed by Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios, which are owned by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Rani’s last movie was Bunty Aur Babli 2, which came out in 2021. Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh were also in the movie.