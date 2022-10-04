Advertisement
  Ranveer Singh cheers Deepika Padukone for becoming an ambassador of luxury jewellery
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of Bollywood’s most popular couples. These two always give us relationship goals and make our hearts melt with the sweet things they do for each other. Ranveer is an actor who always says how much he loves his wife, whether it’s at an award show or on social media. Recently, an international brand named the Piku actress as their brand ambassador, and like always, Ranveer went to the comments section to cheer for his wife.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. This is a fact that can’t be argued with. The actress has been getting better at her job, and she has no plans to stop. Well, in all her achievements Ranveer Singh becomes her biggest cheerleader. Even today, a global brand used social media to announce that Deepika is their brand ambassador. Ranveer went to their section for comments and said, “My Queen! We’re proud of you.”

Ranveer Singh appeared in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He’ll appear in Rohit Shetty’s comedy Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, and Varun Sharma. In 2023, he’ll star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra star with Ranveer. Since his project with S. Shankar has apparently been delayed, he’s also been reviewing screenplays.

 

