Ranveer Singh lights up Dandiya celebrations

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved and admired Bollywood actors.

He has been making movies for over a decade and has had a lot of success.

Everyone knows how good he is as an actor, but he is also one of the most sought-after names in branding and advertising.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved and admired Bollywood actors. He has been making movies for over a decade and has had a lot of success. His career includes films like Lootera, Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Simmba and more. Everyone knows how good he is as an actor, but he is also one of the most sought-after names in branding and advertising. The actor who played Ram Leela was seen at a local “Dandiya” party, where he talked to his fans and admirers.

Ranveer Singh is a ball of energy who makes every event he goes to more fun. Ranveer was a big hit at the “Marathi Dandiya Mahotsava” last night. He looked very stylish in his jeans and striped red kurta. The actor said hello to his fans who were at the “Dandiya” party. He also danced to songs like “Tattad Tattad” that had a lot of energy. The actor from the movie Simmba also prayed to Maa Durga, and then he left the scene. He has been out in public a lot lately, and each time he does, he gets to meet his fans and admirers.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Advertisement

In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh was in it. Together with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, and Varun Sharma, he will be in Rohit Shetty’s comedy Cirkus. In 2023, he’ll star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer is in movies with Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. Since his work with S. Shankar seems to have been put on hold, he has also been reading screenplays.

Also Read Ranveer Singh reacts to TikToker’s ‘what do you do for a living’ TikToker Daniel Mac and actor Ranveer Singh crossed paths in Mumbai when...