Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh looks cool in peppy co-ord set and unique sunglasses

Ranveer Singh looks cool in peppy co-ord set and unique sunglasses

Articles
Advertisement
Ranveer Singh looks cool in peppy co-ord set and unique sunglasses

Ranveer Singh looks cool in peppy co-ord set and unique sunglasses

Advertisement
  • Ranveer Singh posted the latest pictures on Instagram.
  • He was observed wearing novel clothing.
  • He also had some interesting sunglasses on.
Advertisement

There is no disputing that Ranveer Singh is the king of eccentric clothing. The actor isn’t afraid to wear daring designs, vibrant colors, or unusual silhouettes. He has often shown through his eccentric fashion choices that he can pull off anything and everything.

The actor posted a tonne of photographs on Instagram, but his maximalist attire was the star of the show.

Here is his Instagram post:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Advertisement

Ranveer wore a three-piece outfit that included a peach-colored T-shirt, a cheery blazer, and a pair of matching printed pants. In the co-ord set, the Simmba star displayed his experimental best. The T-shirt was reliable and straightforward, but the jacket and pants had a high level of eccentricity.

He was wearing a pink jacket with beautiful floral designs in a contrasting colour that gave it life. The trousers had the same vibrant designs. He chose to accessorise with a delicate necklace, diamond studs, and massive green sneakers. Everything really matched the outfit’s upbeat appeal. However, you should also pay attention to the sunglasses she wore.

He chose a pair of eye-catching sunglasses with a unique rim on each side.

Ranveer’s co-star in the movie 83, Punjabi musician and actor Harrdy Sandhu, appreciated his photos and expressed as much in the comments section. He received likes on his Instagram post from a number of famous celebs, including Harnaaz Sandhu, Sania Mirza, and Richa Chadha.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ranveer Singh and Shaq’s Khalibali dance, Varun’s best reaction
Ranveer Singh and Shaq’s Khalibali dance, Varun’s best reaction

Ranveer Singh is the NBA (National Basketball Association) brand ambassador for India....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sarah Khan flaunts her elegant looks in beautiful attire
Sarah Khan flaunts her elegant looks in beautiful attire
Fatima Effendi looks pretty in new alluring photos
Fatima Effendi looks pretty in new alluring photos
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly celebrate first wedding anniversary, see photos
Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly celebrate first wedding anniversary, see photos
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story