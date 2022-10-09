Ranveer Singh posted the latest pictures on Instagram.

He was observed wearing novel clothing.

He also had some interesting sunglasses on.

There is no disputing that Ranveer Singh is the king of eccentric clothing. The actor isn’t afraid to wear daring designs, vibrant colors, or unusual silhouettes. He has often shown through his eccentric fashion choices that he can pull off anything and everything.

The actor posted a tonne of photographs on Instagram, but his maximalist attire was the star of the show.

Here is his Instagram post:

Ranveer wore a three-piece outfit that included a peach-colored T-shirt, a cheery blazer, and a pair of matching printed pants. In the co-ord set, the Simmba star displayed his experimental best. The T-shirt was reliable and straightforward, but the jacket and pants had a high level of eccentricity.

He was wearing a pink jacket with beautiful floral designs in a contrasting colour that gave it life. The trousers had the same vibrant designs. He chose to accessorise with a delicate necklace, diamond studs, and massive green sneakers. Everything really matched the outfit’s upbeat appeal. However, you should also pay attention to the sunglasses she wore.

He chose a pair of eye-catching sunglasses with a unique rim on each side.

Ranveer’s co-star in the movie 83, Punjabi musician and actor Harrdy Sandhu, appreciated his photos and expressed as much in the comments section. He received likes on his Instagram post from a number of famous celebs, including Harnaaz Sandhu, Sania Mirza, and Richa Chadha.

