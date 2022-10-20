Ranveer Singh says kindest words to Alia Bhatt as she completes 10 years in industry

Alia has acted in Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranveer posted his sweet reaction in the comments area.

Alia has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt celebrates 10 years in movies. Alia has acted in Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Today, Alia acknowledged her followers, peers, and well-wishers on social media. Ranveer Singh, along with many other celebs, offered the kindest sentiments for his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star in the comments area. Learn more.

Alia posted a refreshing selfie and a beautiful note on Instagram today. “10 years today (sun emoji) … and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! .. I promise to be better – dream deeper – work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic (sun emojis) love love and only love (red heart emoji)”.

Her post quickly garnered likes and comments. Ranveer posted his sweet reaction in the comments: “lucky to have been a small part of this journey with you (slew of emojis) more love, more life, more blessings.” In Gully Boy, Alia and Ranveer first appeared together. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will reunite them.

Chek out the comment below:

Ranveer also stars in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

Advertisement

Alia has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, marks her Hollywood debut.

Also Read Soni Razdan sends Alia Bhatt to theatre school if she won’t get in SOTY Alia Bhatt is celebrating 10 years in the film industry. Her mother...